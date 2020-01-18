Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.90, 154,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 400% from the average session volume of 30,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?