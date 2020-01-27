AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 639,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $219.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.76. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $185.36 and a 1-year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

