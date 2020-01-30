Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Down 10.8% in January

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

