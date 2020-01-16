Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. 285,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,018. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 253.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?