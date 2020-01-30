Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.86

Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 2809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 11.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Avangrid by 24.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Avangrid by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 567.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

