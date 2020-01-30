Avanos Medical’s (AVNS) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,360,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,214,000 after buying an additional 256,525 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,840,000 after buying an additional 142,386 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Avanos Medical by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 242,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

