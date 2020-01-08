Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Change in Directors

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Drew Coles, Independent Chair of the Board of Directors, has accepted a new position with a global advisory firm and due to potential conflicts of interest is resigning from the Board of Directors effective December 31, 2019. Mr. Sam Duboc will be appointed Chair of the Board until the next Annual General Meeting. In the interim, the Company will be searching for additional Board Members to fill the vacancies.

“Avante has a great future ahead and is executing well on its strategy. The organization and leadership are traveling on a great path toward success. It has been a privilege to be part of this organization and its talented leadership and board.” said Drew Coles.

“We wish Drew much success in his future endeavours” said Craig Campbell, Chief Executive Officer “and thank him for his dedication and leadership throughout his tenure with Avante. I would like to welcome Sam to the role of Chair and look forward to working with him as we continue to execute on our vision.”

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements. About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto headquartered provider of security solutions. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO