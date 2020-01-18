Avation (LON:AVAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $304.50

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 19481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.92).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Avation’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

About Avation (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income