Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Down to $13.38

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.38. Avaya shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,092,900 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70,934 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avaya by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Avaya by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 344,588 shares during the period.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

