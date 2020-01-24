Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Up to $13.86

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $13.86. Avaya shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 2,659,120 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Avaya by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avaya by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

