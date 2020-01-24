Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.86, 7,346,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 2,646,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of analysts have commented on AVYA shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avaya by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 15.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 344,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

