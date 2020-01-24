Avaya Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 17,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,277% compared to the typical volume of 751 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avaya by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Avaya by 250.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Avaya by 7.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Avaya by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avaya by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Avaya has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?