Avery Dennison (AVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $129.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

