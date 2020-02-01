Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 690,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,648. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing