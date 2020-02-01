Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Bank of America

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $131.24 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

