Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.90-7.15 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:AVY traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.23. The company had a trading volume of 838,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,752. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol