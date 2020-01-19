Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.67

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.67 and last traded at $134.36, with a volume of 7555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

