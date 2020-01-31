Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.15 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.11. 655,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?