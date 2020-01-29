AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 4,700 to GBX 5,200. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AVEVA Group traded as high as GBX 5,080 ($66.82) and last traded at GBX 5,043 ($66.34), with a volume of 12251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,025 ($66.10).

AVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,353.89 ($57.27).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,775.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,182.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is 1.26%.

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

