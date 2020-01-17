Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

AVH stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.08. Avianca has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.50). Avianca had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Avianca will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avianca news, insider Perry Michael bought 36,111,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,930,554.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avianca during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avianca by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avianca by 1,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 237,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avianca by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avianca (AVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com