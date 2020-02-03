Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.31. 2,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,576. The firm has a market cap of $363.76 million, a P/E ratio of -168.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

