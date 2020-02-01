Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

AVID opened at $8.41 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $370.66 million, a P/E ratio of -168.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

