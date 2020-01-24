Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 131,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a P/E ratio of -172.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

