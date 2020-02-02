Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $259.93

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $259.93 and traded as high as $310.00. Avingtrans shares last traded at $306.50, with a volume of 35,787 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 million and a P/E ratio of 38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

