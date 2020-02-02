Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 198,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 338,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

ASM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

