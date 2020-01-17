Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 103,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?