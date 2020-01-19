Avista (NYSE:AVA) PT Raised to $42.00

Avista (NYSE:AVA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. Avista has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avista will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avista by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

