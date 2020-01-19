Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVA. Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $49.30 on Friday. Avista has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,734,000 after buying an additional 77,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,520,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 938,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,863,000 after buying an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,318,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

