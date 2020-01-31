AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

RCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

RCEL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 333,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,872. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $721.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

