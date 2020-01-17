AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.20, 21,427 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 408,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $846.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

