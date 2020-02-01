AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Price Down 6%

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.73, 784,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 461,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

