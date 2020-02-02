Aviva (LON:AV) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.00

News articles about Aviva (LON:AV) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aviva earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Aviva’s score:

LON:AV opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 415.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 403. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85.

AV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 551 ($7.25) to GBX 461 ($6.06) in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut Aviva to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 484.30 ($6.37).

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

