AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 43,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,655. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

About AVIVA PLC/ADR

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

