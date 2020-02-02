Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Avivagen Inc (CVE:VIV) traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64, 117,050 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 70,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market cap of $26.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.

Avivagen Company Profile (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

