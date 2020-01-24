Avnet (NYSE:AVT) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Avnet also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.48 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 924,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Avnet has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income