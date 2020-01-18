Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.92

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 165446896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVP. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Avon Products’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $196,653.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avon Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,647,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avon Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Avon Products by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 902,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 440,544 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Avon Products by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 416,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

