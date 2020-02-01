Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its target price upped by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,495 ($32.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,250.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,842.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.03 million and a PE ratio of 53.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avon Rubber has a 12 month low of GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($33.81).

In related news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Insiders bought a total of 22 shares of company stock valued at $44,362 over the last 90 days.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

