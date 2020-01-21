Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,415 ($31.77) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,787.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Avon Rubber has a 1 year low of GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,570 ($33.81).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 13.89 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $6.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total value of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Insiders acquired 22 shares of company stock worth $44,362 in the last 90 days.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

