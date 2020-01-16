Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.60). Avrobio posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $20.48. 55,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,493. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $635.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Liquidity

