Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of AVRO opened at $22.78 on Friday. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $658.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

