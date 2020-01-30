Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading Up 16.7%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd (CVE:AVU) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 632,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 584% from the average session volume of 92,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has eight exploration licenses in three countries, including five in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

