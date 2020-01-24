AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $19.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

AVX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.31. AVX has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AVX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AVX by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AVX by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AVX by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

