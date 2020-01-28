AVX (NYSE:AVX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

AVX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE:AVX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,441. AVX has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AVX will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the second quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AVX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,994,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,506,000 after purchasing an additional 491,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVX by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AVX by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 265,208 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

