Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:AWRE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117. Aware has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $77.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $45,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 63,699 shares of company stock valued at $188,639 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aware during the second quarter worth $39,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.