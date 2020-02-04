Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

AWTM opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43.

