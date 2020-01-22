Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) Stock Price Up 0%

Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.50, approximately 253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

