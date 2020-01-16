AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €28.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.76 ($32.27).

Shares of CS stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting €24.20 ($28.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,945,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.00 and its 200-day moving average is €23.62. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

