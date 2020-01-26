AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €29.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.86 ($32.39).

AXA stock opened at €24.31 ($28.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.67. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

