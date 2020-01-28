Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

