Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $33.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $123,812,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,080,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,193,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 1,031,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,366,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 2,981,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

